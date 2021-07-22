Previous
Ivy-leaved Toadflax by boatman137
Photo 1336

Ivy-leaved Toadflax

A tenacious little plant, which has found a home on an old wall.
22nd July 2021 22nd Jul 21

Shirley B

@boatman137
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely little wild plant - reminds me of the old stone wall of the cemetry up home !
July 22nd, 2021  
