Previous
Next
So pleased with these Pansies... by boatman137
Photo 1340

So pleased with these Pansies...

grown from saved seeds, from last years flowers.
Have enjoyed the experience.

We are still waiting for the promised heavy rain to arrive. Garden is parched.
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

Shirley B

@boatman137
367% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty Shirley , -- we are also waiting for the promised rain . I hope it will be soon as the garden is in a dire state -- so dry !
July 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise