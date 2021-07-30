Sign up
Photo 1342
The year races on......
All the flowers seem to be blooming so quickly this year.
I notice the Japanese Anemones are also ready. But it's raining today, so not venturing outside.
30th July 2021
30th Jul 21
Shirley B
@boatman137
1342
1335
1336
1337
1338
1339
1340
1341
1342
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful close up - I always think of these colours - Autumnal , and so somehow I have never acquired any for my garden - although I love to see them in other people's gardens - My Jap Anemones are not so forward yet !
July 30th, 2021
