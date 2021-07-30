Previous
Next
The year races on...... by boatman137
Photo 1342

The year races on......

All the flowers seem to be blooming so quickly this year.
I notice the Japanese Anemones are also ready. But it's raining today, so not venturing outside.
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

Shirley B

@boatman137
367% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful close up - I always think of these colours - Autumnal , and so somehow I have never acquired any for my garden - although I love to see them in other people's gardens - My Jap Anemones are not so forward yet !
July 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise