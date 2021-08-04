Sign up
Photo 1345
Hardy Fuchsia....
Our back garden is like Siberia, freezing cold in winter, but baking hot in summer. This Fuchsia survives it all, completely hardy.
I used to have two other types, but they have disappeared over the years !!
4th August 2021
4th Aug 21
Shirley B
@boatman137
1345
photos
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix JV300
Taken
1st August 2021 1:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
