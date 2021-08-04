Previous
Hardy Fuchsia.... by boatman137
Photo 1345

Hardy Fuchsia....

Our back garden is like Siberia, freezing cold in winter, but baking hot in summer. This Fuchsia survives it all, completely hardy.
I used to have two other types, but they have disappeared over the years !!
