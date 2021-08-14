Previous
Next
Something Different..... by boatman137
Photo 1353

Something Different.....

Our beautiful Peacock....bought in Wales more than 40 years ago. A wonderful example of vintage taxidermy, featuring a realistic background. All in a glass case.
Because it is nearly six feet in length, I had to purchase a larger sideboard.
14th August 2021 14th Aug 21

Shirley B

@boatman137
370% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise