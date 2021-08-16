Previous
Mystery Solved..... by boatman137
Photo 1355

Mystery Solved.....

Sarah kindly sent me this picture of the Golden Rain Tree. Koelreuteria paniculata.
It has yellow flowers.....BUT grows to 30 feet tall. I shall have to keep mine confined in a pot to curb its enthusiasm.
