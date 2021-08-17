Previous
Berries for the Birds by boatman137
Berries for the Birds

The mountain ash in our front garden has a good crop of berries again this year.
They look ripe already, so don't think they will last until winter. The Blackbirds will be after them soon.
Shirley B

@boatman137
