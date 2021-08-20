Sign up
Photo 1359
Totally Restored 1934 Bike.
This pre-war Velocette 250cc from 1934 is one of the motorbikes that Graham restored, and it was immaculate.
So sad to have to let it go , after all his hard work.
I may list a the others in the next few days.
20th August 2021
20th Aug 21
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
GT-I9100P
Taken
13th March 2015 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
