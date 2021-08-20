Previous
Totally Restored 1934 Bike.
Photo 1359

Totally Restored 1934 Bike.

This pre-war Velocette 250cc from 1934 is one of the motorbikes that Graham restored, and it was immaculate.
So sad to have to let it go , after all his hard work.

I may list a the others in the next few days.
20th August 2021

Shirley B

@boatman137
