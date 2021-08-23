Previous
Peeping through the railings..... by boatman137
Photo 1362

Peeping through the railings.....

...the Sedum is just beginning to change colour.
23rd August 2021

Shirley B

@boatman137
Beryl Lloyd ace
A little more blush on yours than mine Shirley !! So nice in the garden as we approach autumn ! Our mistly morning has come up trumps - now we have wonderful sunshine !!
August 23rd, 2021  
