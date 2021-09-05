Previous
This Day, Two Years Ago.... by boatman137
This Day, Two Years Ago....

working on the paving. Youngest daughter and Graham smartening up the paving.
Cannot believe that so much has happened in two years.
5th September 2021 5th Sep 21

Shirley B

@boatman137
