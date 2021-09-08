Previous
Caryopteris with Yellow Privet by boatman137
Caryopteris with Yellow Privet

Pleased we planted these side by side, they go well together.

Still having problems with my camera. If no posting for a while, you will know why.
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

Shirley B

@boatman137
