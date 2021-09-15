Previous
Next
Rescued..... by boatman137
Photo 1384

Rescued.....

.....from the bad weather.
Whilst it wasn't raining, decide to fetch the Pelargoniums indoors. Still flowering madly, but eventually will have a Winter rest.
15th September 2021 15th Sep 21

Shirley B

@boatman137
379% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise