Photo 1384
Rescued.....
.....from the bad weather.
Whilst it wasn't raining, decide to fetch the Pelargoniums indoors. Still flowering madly, but eventually will have a Winter rest.
15th September 2021
15th Sep 21
Shirley B
@boatman137
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
FinePix JV300
Taken
15th September 2021 11:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
