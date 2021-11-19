Previous
Next
Racing Away... by boatman137
Photo 1441

Racing Away...

In just a few days, these Hyacinths are 12 inches tall and a lovely colour. The perfume is gorgeous.
The pink ones which arrived at the same time are only about 4 inches tall yet.
Such a welcome gift and very early this year.
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Shirley B

@boatman137
394% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise