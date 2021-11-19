Sign up
Photo 1441
Racing Away...
In just a few days, these Hyacinths are 12 inches tall and a lovely colour. The perfume is gorgeous.
The pink ones which arrived at the same time are only about 4 inches tall yet.
Such a welcome gift and very early this year.
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
Shirley B
@boatman137
1441
photos
20
followers
6
following
394% complete
View this month »
1434
1435
1436
1437
1438
1439
1440
1441
