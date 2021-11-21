Previous
At a local Station yesterday by boatman137
Photo 1443

At a local Station yesterday

We heard from our older daughter that a steam train was going to pass through a local station yesterday. So our daughter Sarah went to see and managed to get a few pictures.
Sarah 🌸
I’ve turned into a train spotter! 🤓🚂😂
November 21st, 2021  
