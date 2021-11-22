Sign up
Photo 1444
A Closer View
The steam train on Saturday was in a hurry, so not puffing out much smoke.
It was the Duchess of Sutherland, built in 1938, an LMS Coronation Class locomotive.
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
0
0
Shirley B
@boatman137
1444
photos
20
followers
6
following
395% complete
1437
1438
1439
1440
1441
1442
1443
1444
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Taken
20th November 2021 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
