A Closer View by boatman137
A Closer View

The steam train on Saturday was in a hurry, so not puffing out much smoke.
It was the Duchess of Sutherland, built in 1938, an LMS Coronation Class locomotive.
22nd November 2021

Shirley B

@boatman137
