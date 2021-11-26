Previous
Next
Carpet of Leaves by boatman137
Photo 1448

Carpet of Leaves

This picture was taken a month ago.
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

Shirley B

@boatman137
396% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful capture with beautiful golden leaves as a carpet on the pavements ! A very different scene today I should imagine if your weather is anything like ours ! So stormy and wet in the night and this morning - now the sun is shining brightly - but can not be trusted me thinks !!
November 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise