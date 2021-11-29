Sign up
Photo 1451
Another Sprinkling....
We had another sprinkling of snow last night.Thankfully, not too much.
It's bitter cold today, after a very cold night.
29th November 2021
29th Nov 21
1
0
Shirley B
@boatman137
1451
photos
20
followers
6
following
397% complete
1444
1445
1446
1447
1448
1449
1450
1451
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix JV300
Taken
29th November 2021 11:22am
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Brrrr ! so cold ! We had thick ground frost over-night and the fish-pond is frozen over - on looking closer we must have had a light sprinkling of snow !!!!!!!!!!!!! Bitterly cold went out to feed the hungry birds - but came back inside pretty quick !
November 29th, 2021
