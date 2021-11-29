Previous
Next
Another Sprinkling.... by boatman137
Photo 1451

Another Sprinkling....

We had another sprinkling of snow last night.Thankfully, not too much.
It's bitter cold today, after a very cold night.
29th November 2021 29th Nov 21

Shirley B

@boatman137
397% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Brrrr ! so cold ! We had thick ground frost over-night and the fish-pond is frozen over - on looking closer we must have had a light sprinkling of snow !!!!!!!!!!!!! Bitterly cold went out to feed the hungry birds - but came back inside pretty quick !
November 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise