First to arrive..... by boatman137
Photo 1452

First to arrive.....

Our first Christmas card arrived a couple of days ago. Our niece is always very well organised and is first every year.
30th November 2021 30th Nov 21

Shirley B

@boatman137
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! gosh , that is early Shirley ! I haven;t even written my cards yet !
November 30th, 2021  
