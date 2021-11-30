Sign up
Photo 1452
First to arrive.....
Our first Christmas card arrived a couple of days ago. Our niece is always very well organised and is first every year.
30th November 2021
30th Nov 21
1
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! gosh , that is early Shirley ! I haven;t even written my cards yet !
November 30th, 2021
