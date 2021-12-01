Previous
First Day of Advent by boatman137
First Day of Advent

We were all treated to an Advent Calendar by our eldest daughter.
I used to buy them previously with lovely Biblical scenes, but this is a modern one, with a jolly Father Christmas and chocolates.
1st December 2021

Shirley B

@boatman137
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely - enjoy your daily chocolate !
December 1st, 2021  
