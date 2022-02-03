Previous
Next
Tall Blue & White by boatman137
Photo 1515

Tall Blue & White

Made by J.Kent, Fenton in 1913.
It stands about 7 inches tall.
Purchased many years ago from a junk shop, which is long gone.
3rd February 2022 3rd Feb 22

Shirley B

@boatman137
415% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise