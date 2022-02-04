Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1516
Victorian Colour....
Typical Victorian gaudy colour.....but I like it.
Quite a contrast to all the blue and white on the dresser.
Unmarked, so could be made by any one of the multitude of potteries in the Staffordshire area at that time.
4th February 2022
4th Feb 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shirley B
@boatman137
1516
photos
20
followers
6
following
415% complete
View this month »
1509
1510
1511
1512
1513
1514
1515
1516
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix JV300
Taken
1st February 2022 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Brennie B
Having something similar of my mums! X
February 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close