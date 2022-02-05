A Different Blue....

This jug is Wedgwood, which does not mix easily with all the blue and white on the dresser. Only about five inches tall.So it is on the top shelf, up a corner.

Please note the dusty shelf, left undisturbed by me.



Wedgwood was one of a group of entrepreneurs in the late 1700's who decided

it would be a good idea to build canals, because the roads were so bad.

They called themselves the Lunar Society, and met at Soho House in Birmingham.

Fascinating history surrounding all the members of the group.

Of course for Wedgwood, the advantages of canals were obvious for his goods in transit.