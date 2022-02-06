Sign up
Photo 1518
Darker Shade of Blue.....
This piece of Wedgwood is at the other end of the top shelf on my dresser.
The last of the ceramics which will be shown in this series of postings.
Time I found something new to photograph.
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
1
0
1511
1512
1513
1514
1515
1516
1517
1518
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix JV300
Taken
1st February 2022 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely shape and shade of blue , Much nicer than the usual shade of Wedgwood Blue !It goes so well with the blue of the blue and white platter !
February 6th, 2022
