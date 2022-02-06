Previous
Next
Darker Shade of Blue..... by boatman137
Photo 1518

Darker Shade of Blue.....

This piece of Wedgwood is at the other end of the top shelf on my dresser.
The last of the ceramics which will be shown in this series of postings.
Time I found something new to photograph.
6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

Shirley B

@boatman137
415% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely shape and shade of blue , Much nicer than the usual shade of Wedgwood Blue !It goes so well with the blue of the blue and white platter !
February 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise