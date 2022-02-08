Previous
The Tree Surgeons by boatman137
Photo 1520

The tree surgeons came yesterday to deal with the tall dead tree in the Spinney.
It took several hours and some very careful planning to fetch it down safely.

In this picture, half the tree had already been felled. The workman is up the second trunk of the tree. He is safely secured by a line to another, stable tree.

Our daughter kindly took these pictures on her mobile phone.
