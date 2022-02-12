Previous
Job Done.....

Graham so happy when the dead tree was finally removed.
He was worried that it would fall onto neighbour's new shed.
12th February 2022 12th Feb 22

Shirley B

@boatman137
Beryl Lloyd ace
Graham does look happy , and relieved I am sure , it would have been catastrophic if the tree had fallen and damaged your neighbours property ! What a huge tree !!
February 12th, 2022  
Shirley B
@beryl It really was a whopper !!
February 12th, 2022  
