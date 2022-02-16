Previous
Hidden.... by boatman137
Photo 1528

Hidden....

Amongst the leaf litter and generally neglected patch of garden, several Lenten Rose (Helleborus) in a dusky pink shade.
Very difficult to get in focus, especially as I cannot bend so low.

As you can see, there are also seedling primula and other young plants. However, I did know that the Lenten Rose was there somewhere.
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Shirley B

@boatman137
