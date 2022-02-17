Previous
Hyacinths by boatman137
Photo 1529

Hyacinths

Bright blue Hyacinths flowering in a tub in the garden. They seem to enjoy the weather at the moment, wet and windy.
Lack of sunshine means they haven't faded.
17th February 2022

Shirley B

@boatman137
