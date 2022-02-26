Previous
Marie Curie Daffodils...... by boatman137
Marie Curie Daffodils......

Marie Curie Daffodils amidst the clutter in my china cabinet.
They represent a wonderful organisation which supports vulnerable persons during their most difficult times.
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

Shirley B

@boatman137
