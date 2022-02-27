Previous
Red Squirrel in glass dome. by boatman137
Photo 1539

Red Squirrel in glass dome.

Very old taxidermy specimen which we have owned for many,many years.
I realise many do not approve of these items, but they were once extremely popular, and we still love them.
27th February 2022 27th Feb 22

Shirley B

@boatman137
