Flowers from our eldest daughter. by boatman137
Flowers from our eldest daughter.

Helen bought these Pastel Pink Alstroemeria to cheer us up this week.
They have taken a few days to open up from tight buds......
6th March 2022 6th Mar 22

Shirley B

@boatman137
