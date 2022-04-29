To Shirley's friends...

With great sadness, after an unexpected short illness, we lost Shirley (our beloved mother aged 86) at the end of March.



We would like to thank all her friends on 365 and share with you her final journey, that took place yesterday.



Shirley had a lifelong love of photography and embraced being part of the community on 365 for over 5 years.



She was a wonderful, much loved Mom and will be very dearly missed.



Waterfall & Angel (@helenacharles)

Sarah🌸 (@sarah_louise)

Molly (@miss_molly)





