Photo 1547
To Shirley's friends...
With great sadness, after an unexpected short illness, we lost Shirley (our beloved mother aged 86) at the end of March.
We would like to thank all her friends on 365 and share with you her final journey, that took place yesterday.
Shirley had a lifelong love of photography and embraced being part of the community on 365 for over 5 years.
She was a wonderful, much loved Mom and will be very dearly missed.
Waterfall & Angel (@helenacharles)
Sarah🌸 (@sarah_louise)
Molly (@miss_molly)
29th April 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
I was only thinking a couple of days ago that I hadn’t seen any posts from her. So sad to read this. She nearly always had a lovely comment to make on my posts. Condolences to you all x
April 29th, 2022
