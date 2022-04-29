Previous
Next
To Shirley's friends... by boatman137
Photo 1547

To Shirley's friends...

With great sadness, after an unexpected short illness, we lost Shirley (our beloved mother aged 86) at the end of March.

We would like to thank all her friends on 365 and share with you her final journey, that took place yesterday.

Shirley had a lifelong love of photography and embraced being part of the community on 365 for over 5 years.

She was a wonderful, much loved Mom and will be very dearly missed.

Waterfall & Angel (@helenacharles)
Sarah🌸 (@sarah_louise)
Molly (@miss_molly)


29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

Shirley B

@boatman137
423% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
I was only thinking a couple of days ago that I hadn’t seen any posts from her. So sad to read this. She nearly always had a lovely comment to make on my posts. Condolences to you all x
April 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise