Previous
Next
0325 - Blast from the past by bob65
Photo 1

0325 - Blast from the past

Due to the way my last trip worked out I've run out of current images. This one is one of the first digital images I ever took when I went out for a test shoot with my first digital camera a four megapixel Minolta DiMAGE F100 back in September 2003
20th September 2003 20th Sep 03

Bob Zwolinsky

ace
@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
504% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise