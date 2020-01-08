Previous
Next
0108 - Ready for the Garden Party by bob65
Photo 1774

0108 - Ready for the Garden Party

Wishing you all a belated happy 2020. I've missed about 2 weeks due to travels, so no chance of catching up.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Bob Zwolinsky

ace
@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
486% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! la la ! so pretty and beautifully composed with great reflections - Happy New Year to you too Bob !- fav
January 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise