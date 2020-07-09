Sign up
Photo 1949
0709 - Ready to go
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
3
2
Bob Zwolinsky
ace
@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
2431
photos
87
followers
33
following
533% complete
1942
1943
1944
1945
1946
1947
1948
1949
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Bits and Pieces
Camera
Canon PowerShot G11
Taken
29th April 2011 2:31pm
Privacy
Public
Angelika van Rooyen
Nice composition
July 9th, 2020
Joyce W.
ace
very nice composition!!
July 9th, 2020
Tim L
ace
A mélange of patterns ! (Had to look in a dictionary to confirm that 'mélange' is a word used in English as well as French).
July 9th, 2020
