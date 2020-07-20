Sign up
Photo 1959
0720 - Russian cruiser Aurora
The ship that fired a shot to mark the start of the Russian revolution.
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
Bob Zwolinsky
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Bits and Pieces
Camera
Canon PowerShot G11
Taken
20th May 2011 7:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
