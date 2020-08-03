Sign up
Photo 1974
0803 - It must be Copenhagen
Getting a picture of her is easy, the hard bit is doing it without hordes of tourists taking selfies.
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
Bob Zwolinsky
ace
@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
2463
photos
89
followers
32
following
