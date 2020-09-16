Sign up
Photo 2018
0916 - Flower
I never have been good with flower names.
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
Bob Zwolinsky
ace
@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
Peter Dulis
ace
LOL - me too - You can get an app that you take a picture with and it gives you the namE -picture this
September 16th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Not sure - but it looks rather like Sea Holly (Eryngium planum ) Beautiful shot , great dof ! fav
September 16th, 2020
