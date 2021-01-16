Previous
Next
0116 - Three Yachts by bob65
Photo 2140

0116 - Three Yachts

16th January 2021 16th Jan 21

Bob Zwolinsky

ace
@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
586% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Very nice framing of the 2 foreground sails.
January 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise