0819 - Lavenham by bob65
Photo 2354

0819 - Lavenham

Lavenham - In medieval times the richest town in England due to the wool trade. Just wish I had the power to magic away the parked cars.
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

Bob Zwolinsky

Shepherdman
Very eye catching image. I think that you may have given me an idea for a day out! Just "StreetViewed" Lavenham. Magnificant church!
August 19th, 2021  
Caroline ace
Love all the interesting crooked lines.
August 19th, 2021  
