Previous
Next
0205 - Tiles at Santuario Nossa Senhora dos Remedios by bob65
Photo 2524

0205 - Tiles at Santuario Nossa Senhora dos Remedios

The design for the external staircase these tiles are on was drawn up in 1777. Building began in 1781 and continued until 1969. So not too much of a surprise they are looking the worse for wear.


5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

Bob Zwolinsky

ace
@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
691% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise