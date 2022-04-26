Previous
0426 - Keukenhof by bob65
Photo 2603

0426 - Keukenhof

A bit of a bulk upload following my visit to Keukenhof in The Netherlands last weekend. I'm now tuliped out and have no idea when or if I will work through all my images.
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

Bob Zwolinsky

@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous and bold in the combination of red and purple ! fav
April 27th, 2022  
Tim L ace
The minimal three colors works well.
April 27th, 2022  
Lesley Aldridge ace
What a fabulous sight.
April 27th, 2022  
