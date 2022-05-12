Previous
0512 - Chimney Pots, Casa Mila La Pedrera by bob65
Photo 2620

0512 - Chimney Pots, Casa Mila La Pedrera

12th May 2022 12th May 22

Bob Zwolinsky

@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
Tim L ace
Very decorative but if they were functional there would be soot all over them!
May 12th, 2022  
