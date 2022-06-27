Sign up
Photo 2666
0627 - Seville Cathedral
Despite it's origins as a mosque, especially noticeable in the bell tower that was originally a minaret, Seville Cathedral is the largest Gothic church in the world.
27th June 2022
27th Jun 22
Bob Zwolinsky
ace
@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
3171
photos
90
followers
31
following
730% complete
View this month »
2659
2660
2661
2662
2663
2664
2665
2666
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Bits and Pieces
Camera
ILCE-6500
Taken
25th June 2022 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
