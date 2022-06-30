Sign up
Photo 2669
0630 - Jerez
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
3
3
Bob Zwolinsky
ace
@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Bits and Pieces
Camera
ILCE-6500
Taken
27th June 2022 12:58pm
Judith Johnson
Love this amazing cobbled floor
July 4th, 2022
Kitty Hawke
ace
Fabulous...love that path.
July 4th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such an interesting passage way - beautifully laid cobble stone path and the tall vines reaching for the light ! fav
July 4th, 2022
