Photo 2715
0817 - Avebury Stone Circle
Not only the largest stone circle in the world but a mere four and half thousand years old.
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
1
2
Bob Zwolinsky
ace
@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing !
August 17th, 2022
