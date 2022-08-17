Previous
0817 - Avebury Stone Circle by bob65
0817 - Avebury Stone Circle

Not only the largest stone circle in the world but a mere four and half thousand years old.
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

Bob Zwolinsky

Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing !
August 17th, 2022  
