0830 - A doorway to Córdoba Cathedral by bob65
0830 - A doorway to Córdoba Cathedral

The title is not an error, the mosque was repurposed as a Cathedral when the Moors were driven out of Córdoba in 1286, (who had built the mosque on the site of a church in 785).
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful architecture.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful - love the ornate architecture - fav
