0916 - Modern Stained Glass at Cahors Cathedral by bob65
Photo 2747

0916 - Modern Stained Glass at Cahors Cathedral

Quite a contrast to yesterday's image of a traditional stained glass windows.
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

Bob Zwolinsky

Susan Wakely ace
Striking windows.
September 16th, 2022  
