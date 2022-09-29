Previous
Next
0929 - Anyone for roast chicken by bob65
Photo 2760

0929 - Anyone for roast chicken

Last picture this trip, ferry back to England tomorrow. Then it's back to working through my backlog. I either take to many pictures or travel to much.
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

Bob Zwolinsky

ace
@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
756% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise