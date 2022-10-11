Sign up
Photo 2772
1011 - Catania market
11th October 2022
11th Oct 22
4
2
Bob Zwolinsky
ace
@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
3278
photos
88
followers
31
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Bits and Pieces
Camera
ILCE-6500
Taken
12th October 2022 7:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Wow, love these fruits and vegetables stands
October 13th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Fruit and veg are plentiful - love the the brollies in the sky! fav
October 13th, 2022
Kitty Hawke
ace
Fabulous selection of goods. Those umbrellas are wonderful too.
October 13th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely selection of fresh produce and colourful umbrellas.
October 13th, 2022
