Photo 2908
0224 - Peñón de Ifach, Calpe
I got lucky with the light on this huge limestone outcrop. I got 7 shots before the light went, this one is my favourite from the sequence and was the first one I took.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
Bob Zwolinsky
ace
@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
Photo Details
Album
Bits and Pieces
Taken
24th February 2023 5:23pm
Susan Wakely
ace
You have captured the light nicely.
February 24th, 2023
