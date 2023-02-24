Previous
0224 - Peñón de Ifach, Calpe by bob65
0224 - Peñón de Ifach, Calpe

I got lucky with the light on this huge limestone outcrop. I got 7 shots before the light went, this one is my favourite from the sequence and was the first one I took.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Bob Zwolinsky

@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
Susan Wakely ace
You have captured the light nicely.
February 24th, 2023  
